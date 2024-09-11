Rohingya, Chin refugees stage hunger strike; seek transfer to UNHCR camp

Guwahati: Several Rohingya and Chin refugees from Myanmar, lodged in a foreigner transit camp in Assam's Matia, are on a hunger strike seeking transfer to a camp run by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The refugees, 110 Rohingyas and 31 Chins, started the hunger strike on Monday evening and the same came to light on Tuesday afternoon.
Most of them were caught by police and other security agencies in Assam for illegal migration and lodged in India's biggest transit camp at Matia in Goalpara district.
The camp, opened last year, has facilities to house 3,000 inmates. They were arrested as India is not a signatory of the 1951 UN Refugee Covention or its 1967 Protocols.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that police and other agencies have launched a drive to nab illegal Rohingya migrants as they pose a threat to national security.
Fear of deportation to conflict-torn Myanmar:
The protesters say that many of them have already spent their jail term as per Indian law for being illegal migrants but are still being detained.
They have been demanding to be shifted to a camp run by UNHCR in New Delhi and facilitate resettlement in a third country. They are against deportation to Myanmar due to the ongoing conflict and ethnic cleansing, particularly in Rakhine state.
Senior officials of prisons and home department in Assam rushed to the camp, situated about 100 km West of Guwahati, and spoke to the protesters on Tuesday. But the hunger strike still continues.
"We urge the Indian authorities and the judiciary to act now. The release of these refugees is not only a legal obligation but also a matter of humanity. We also urge the international community like the UNHCR to coordinate with Indian authorities to find a durable solution, including third party resettlement for these refugees, who have already suffered too much," Director of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, Sabber Kyaw Min said in a social media post.
Published 11 September 2024, 08:17 IST