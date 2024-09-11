Rohingya, Chin refugees stage hunger strike; seek transfer to UNHCR camp

Guwahati: Several Rohingya and Chin refugees from Myanmar, lodged in a foreigner transit camp in Assam's Matia, are on a hunger strike seeking transfer to a camp run by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The refugees, 110 Rohingyas and 31 Chins, started the hunger strike on Monday evening and the same came to light on Tuesday afternoon.

Most of them were caught by police and other security agencies in Assam for illegal migration and lodged in India's biggest transit camp at Matia in Goalpara district.

The camp, opened last year, has facilities to house 3,000 inmates. They were arrested as India is not a signatory of the 1951 UN Refugee Covention or its 1967 Protocols.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that police and other agencies have launched a drive to nab illegal Rohingya migrants as they pose a threat to national security.