Rupamoni Gorh becomes first woman from Assam to scale Mt Everest

Assam’s daughter has reached the top of the world 🇮🇳⛰️



Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the @ITBP_official all-women expedition team.



Her historic feat is a moment of immense pride for Assam and… pic.twitter.com/PrCXc4vg0g