Rupamoni Gorh becomes first woman from Assam to scale Mt Everest

<p>Guwahati/North Lakhimpur: Rupamoni Gorh has become the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest, achieving the feat as part of an all-women expedition team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Gorh, a resident of Lilabari in Lakhimpur district, reached the summit of the world's highest peak on Thursday.</p>.'History made on Mount Everest': ITBP's all-woman expedition successful summit makes India proud.<p>Sarma said the state was proud of her historic accomplishment.</p>.<p>"Assam’s daughter has reached the top of the world. Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the ITBP all-women expedition team," he said in a social media post.</p>.<p>"Her historic feat is a moment of immense pride for Assam and an inspiration for our youth to dream big and conquer new heights," he added.</p>.Pune-based Giripremi team scales Mt Everest after 50-day climb.<p>Born into a farmer’s family, Gorh grew up in Lilabari with modest means. Her father, Joysing Gorh, is engaged in agriculture, while her mother, Kamalawati, works as an Anganwadi assistant.</p>.<p>A graduate in Arts, she joined the ITBP in 2020 and continued to pursue her childhood passion for adventure and mountaineering, her family said. </p>