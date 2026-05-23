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Rupamoni Gorh becomes first woman from Assam to scale Mt Everest

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state was proud of her historic accomplishment.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsAssamMount EverestHimanta Biswa Sarma

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