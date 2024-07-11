Salazar Slytherin in India: Assam CM shares picture of Harry Potter snake

It's every Potterhead's dream to erase that line of demarcation between fiction and reality and enter the land of magic and mystery. Though, as we grow older we learn to accept the harsh reality of the world, that doesn't mean we can't let a bit of magic slip into our day-to-day life. Assam Chief Minister' Himanta Biswa Sarma has done the same.

To every Potterhead's delight, Assam CM shared a picture of a snake, who was named after a character in the renowned series.

The Salazar pit viper— named after Salazar Slytherin (one of the founders of Hogwarts)— made its way to social media, after Assam CM posted its photo with a caption saying, "Isn't nature awesome''. He said, this snake who shares his name with a powerful wizard in the Potter franchise, was found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park earlier this week.