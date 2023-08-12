Security tightened in Assam as militant outfits call for boycott of Independence Day celebrations

On the militant groups calling for boycott and bandh, the officer said, 'These outfits are known to call for such bandhs. But we are not taking any chances and are ensuring that no subversive activity is undertaken by any nefarious element.'

While the central celebration will take place in Guwahati where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the National Flag, similar programmes are scheduled across the state with participation of other ministers and top officials.