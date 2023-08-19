Senior BJP leader resigns from Assam government post over delimitation of Nagaon LS seat

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Rajen Gohain on Friday resigned as the chairman of Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation in protest against the delimitation of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency and claimed it will be impossible for the party to win from that seat in the future. Gohain, who had represented the Parliamentary seat four times, claimed that his discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the delimitation "did not bring any positive outcome".