Seven killed in road accident in Assam

The incident happened at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar on Tuesday evening when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at high speed, a police officer said.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 09:38 IST

Seven persons were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar on Tuesday evening when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at high speed, a police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the truck was in an inebriated state, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(Published 06 September 2023, 09:38 IST)
