<p>New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Himanta%20Biswa%20Sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> has planned an electoral blitzkrieg in the coming days. This includes four rallies by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a>, three by the Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as a massive rally preceding his own nominations in the Jalukbari constituency on March 20. </p><p>Speaking to reporters at the Parliament, Sarma said that Pradyut Bordoloi is not the only exit from the Opposition Congress, but more prominent names will soon jump ship. </p><p>“There are several Congress leaders willing to come to us, including a big name in the state leadership. But for now, our focus is on winning these polls,” the chief minister said. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress terms Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation 'unfortunate'; BJP claims opposition is 'losing base'.<p>“As far as Pradyut Bordoloi is concerned, he is contesting from a safe seat," he added. </p><p>Sarma said Modi is expected to address three rallies in Assam during the last leg of campaigning. </p><p>“The tentative dates for the PM’s rally are April 1, 3 and 6. We have given a list of names for the home minister and he is expected to campaign in six regions with four rallies; decisions are yet to be finalised,” he added. </p><p>The chief minister has left no stone unturned to ensure that Assam remains a BJP state; he started ground campaigns from February 25 and was chalking out ticket distribution deliberations with the BJP leadership late Wednesday evening as the party’s CEC convened. He added that around 10-12 candidates are expected to be dropped. </p><p>BJP’s will contest 89 seats, while its longtime ally Asom Gana Parishad will field candidates in 26 constituencies. </p><p>The Bodoland People's Front will contest in 11 seats. “The UPPL will contest in 15 seats against us, but are informally a part of the larger NDA umbrella,” Himanta said. </p><p>Pradyut Bordoloi’s exit from the Congress was the second big exit in the last few weeks. Earlier, former Congress Assam president Bhupen Borah joined the the rival party. </p>.Former Assam Congress chief resigns ahead of Assembly polls, party seeks reconsideration.<p>Bordoloi and Sarma were colleagues in the Gogoi Cabinet, but were rivals at one point of time. </p><p>The BJP had contested on 93 seats in 2021, winning 60 seats in the 126 member assembly. The NDA had won 75 seats as opposed to the Opposition’s 50 seats. </p><p>Voting in Assam will take place in one phase on April 9, with results being declared on May 4.</p>