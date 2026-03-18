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'Several Congress leaders willing to BJP': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after Pradyut Bordoloi's exit

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament, Sarma said that Pradyut Bordoloi is not the only exit from the Opposition Congress, but more prominent names will soon jump ship.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

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