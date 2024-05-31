Several rivers in Assam, Manipur experience severe flooding: CWC data

New Delhi: Six rivers in Assam and Manipur, including Brahmaputra, and Barak, are experiencing severe flooding, putting numerous districts in the region at risk, the Central Water Commission has said. The Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat in Assam's Jorhat district is flowing at 85.25 metres, which is 0.29 metres above its danger level of 85.54 metres, while the Barak river is in a severe situation.