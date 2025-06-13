Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Shoot-at-sight orders will be in force at night in Dhubri, says Himanta

People protested in Dhubri town after pieces of meat were found near a temple. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the town and it was withdrawn the next day.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 13:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 13:37 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us