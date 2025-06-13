<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that shoot-at-sight orders will be in force at night in Dhubri district, bordering Bangladesh, as a "communal group" is trying to create disturbances which the government will not tolerate.</p><p>People protested in Dhubri town on Sunday after pieces of meat were found near a temple. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the town on Monday and it was withdrawn the next day.</p><p>The chief minister visited Dhubri on Friday to review the situation.</p>.Prohibitory orders in Assam's Dhubri after communal tensions.<p>''The order for shoot-at-sight will be issued immediately after I reach Guwahati today and anybody coming out at night or throwing stones will be arrested,'' he said.</p><p>Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF personnel will be deployed in the district and all criminals in Dhubri will be arrested, he said.</p><p>"All those who have taken law into their hands will be dealt with severely,'' the chief minister said.</p><p>The law and order situation in Dhubri has been challenging for the last one week, he added.</p>.Assam: Oppn seeks motion against BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi for calling Dhubri 'mini Bangladesh'.<p>Sarma said that on the day after the Bakrid festival on June 7, a cow's head was found in front of the Hanuman Temple in the district headquarters, following which both Hindus and Muslims appealed for peace and harmony.</p><p>The next day, however, a cow's head was again kept in front of the temple and stones were thrown at night, Sarma added.</p><p>A day before Bakrid, an organisation named 'Nabin Bangla' had put up "provocative posters" highlighting their aim to include Dhubri in Bangladesh, Sarma said.</p><p>''A communal group has become active in Dhubri to create disturbances and after coming to know about it, I have come to Dhubri and there will be shoot-at-sight orders in force at night in the district,'' he added.</p><p>All criminals in Dhubri will be arrested and all those who have taken law into their hands will be dealt with severely, he added.</p><p>Earlier during Bakrid, a section of people did consume beef but this time thousands of cattle have been brought from West Bengal and a ''new beef mafia'' has emerged in Dhubri who procured thousands of animals just ahead of the festival, Sarma alleged.</p><p>''This has come to my knowledge and I have ordered an inquiry into this. I have directed the authorities to arrest who has started this cattle trade,'' Sarma said.</p><p>He said that next year, he himself will come to Dhubri on the day of Eid and stay the next day as well.</p><p>''We cannot allow a section of the community to create such disturbances. Our government will not tolerate this and allow Dhubri to go out of our hands,'' Sarma asserted.</p><p>He said that if required he would guard the Hanuman Mandir for the whole night.</p><p>''We are fully committed to ensure enforcement of law and order in the district and defeat all communal forces,'' he added.</p>