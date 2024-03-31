Six traditional crafts of Assam get GI tags: Himanta

Guwahati: Six traditional products and crafts of Assam, including Bihu Dhol, Jaapi and Sarthebari bell metal craft, have been accorded Geographical Indication (GI) tags, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

These products support nearly one lakh people directly, he said.

Terming it a big win for the state's heritage, Sarma wrote on X: 'Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr Rajani Kant, GI Expert'.