Solar fence brings succour to Assam paddy farmers against jumbo depredation

"Many farmers skipped paddy cultivation and kept their land vacant as the elephants would come to devour and destroy their crops. But the solar fence seems to have provided relief," Boro said.

The community of Gosaihat village situated near Maliata reserve of Palashbari Range Forest installed a low-cost seasonal solar fence in November 2023 to protect the vast crop field with the technical guidance of Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation group here and WWF. The US Fish and Wildlife Service supported the Aaranyak initiative.

After the training on solar fences management and operation, a low-cost community-managed solar fence was installed on an experimental basis.

"The fence provided very good protection to the standing crop from wild elephant herds. As a result local farmers could harvest 90 per cent of the crop in the last season," said Aaranyak's solar fence installation expert, Anjan Baruah.

As the solar fence provided hope, the farmers led by Boro removed the entire fence including the solar fence machines and the solar panels and stored the same for the next year.

After having a very good result in the last harvesting season, the local farmers this year also installed a seasonal solar fence to guard the paddy crops in about 10 hectares.