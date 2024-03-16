Some Congress leaders treat Muslims like slaves, says Assam MP after quitting party

Khaleque, a two-time MLA and one-time MP, had sent his resignation from primary membership of Congress to its national president on Friday, days after the party dropped him from its list of candidates for the forthcoming elections.

In the resignation letter, he claimed that the party has taken a "strange route" in the state, and "the attitude and approach taken by the party's state president and AICC general secretary in-charge has ruined the prospects of the party in Assam".

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah had rushed to the MP's Guwahati residence soon after he resigned, and both leaders later indicated that there could be reversal of Khaleque's decision to quit.

Confirming his resignation on Saturday, Khaleque said, "As I was in the party earlier, I was bound by discipline. But now I can speak freely as I have quit."

He claimed that he had informed of his grievances towards Borah and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh to the party central leadership, and even wrote to Singh with his issues concerning the party in February but failed to get any proper response.