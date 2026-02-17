Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Sonia Gandhi asked me to decide date of my swearing-in as Assam CM in 2014: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The scenario, however, changed after Rahul Gandhi, who was then in the USA, made phone calls to party leaders, Sarma told reporters.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaSonia GandhiAssam News

Follow us on :

Follow Us