Sonowal, CM Himanta lay foundation for research centre on Yoga & naturopathy in Assam

Guwahati: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) along with a 100-bedded Yoga and Naturopathy hospital at Dihing Khamtighat in Dibrugarh district.
The institution will be developed over a land parcel of nearly 15 acres with an approximate investment of Rs. 100 crores, with an aim at bringing a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of Yoga and Naturopathy and modern tools of technology. "It will establish benchmark standards in education, preventive healthcare and research in the field of Yoga and Naturopathy. This state-of-the-art institute will focus on fundamental aspects, scientific validation of traditional systems of medicine and practices through evidence based research, apart from functioning as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Yoga and Naturopathy.
"The institute will also serve as incubation centres in startups in the field of Yoga and wellness sector. The Ayush movement has got a tremendous boost as it has become a
pioneering force of the global wellness movement," Sonowal said.
Ayush sector, with peripheral growth in hospitality, patient care also carries the possibility to boost medical tourism sectors as well. Mother Nature has blessed us with her immense beauty and this will go a long way in providing a healing touch for people, of not just the immediate region but the South Asia region, with the rejuvenated, scientifically validated treatment regime through Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine,” Sonowal further said.
The institution will also offer clinical training facilities to train Yoga and Naturopathy experts for capacity building programs in areas of cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes rehabilitation, autoimmune diseases and NCD risk reduction. With research and development in the protocols of Yoga and Naturopathy, CRIYN will develop evidence-based protocols for management of NCDs that can be integrated with conventional care, reinforcing the Integrated Medicine approach of patient care. The hospital will provide for inpatient services with Yoga and naturopathy protocols to heal and enrich quality of lives, said a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said “Naturopathy and Yoga are two most important verticals of Ayush which not only cures your ailments but rejuvenates your mind and body to take on every challenge and live a healthy life. With the beginning of this hospital and research centre on Yoga and Naturopathy, people of Assam as well as adjoining region will tremendously benefit from its many benefits.