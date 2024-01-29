Sonowal, CM Himanta lay foundation for research centre on Yoga & naturopathy in Assam

"The institute will also serve as incubation centres in startups in the field of Yoga and wellness sector. The Ayush movement has got a tremendous boost as it has become a

pioneering force of the global wellness movement," Sonowal said.

Ayush sector, with peripheral growth in hospitality, patient care also carries the possibility to boost medical tourism sectors as well. Mother Nature has blessed us with her immense beauty and this will go a long way in providing a healing touch for people, of not just the immediate region but the South Asia region, with the rejuvenated, scientifically validated treatment regime through Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine,” Sonowal further said.

The institution will also offer clinical training facilities to train Yoga and Naturopathy experts for capacity building programs in areas of cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes rehabilitation, autoimmune diseases and NCD risk reduction. With research and development in the protocols of Yoga and Naturopathy, CRIYN will develop evidence-based protocols for management of NCDs that can be integrated with conventional care, reinforcing the Integrated Medicine approach of patient care. The hospital will provide for inpatient services with Yoga and naturopathy protocols to heal and enrich quality of lives, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said “Naturopathy and Yoga are two most important verticals of Ayush which not only cures your ailments but rejuvenates your mind and body to take on every challenge and live a healthy life. With the beginning of this hospital and research centre on Yoga and Naturopathy, people of Assam as well as adjoining region will tremendously benefit from its many benefits.