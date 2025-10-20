<p>Guwahati: Many in Assam did not shun crackers despite appeals by environmentalists over the years. This time, however, it was a little different with many saying no to crackers and dizzling lights in order to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg and demand justice over the iconic singer's sudden death a month ago.</p><p>"This may look symbolic but we are still under shock and disbelief that Zubeen da is no more. We celebrate Diwali every year but how can we celebrate this time when the person who always gave us joy left us suddenly like this?" Bedabrata Deka, a student of sociology at a private university in Guwahati, told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Deka and his friends decided not to burst crackers in their hostel campus and instead lit candles in front of a photograph of Zubeen. "By not celebrating Diwali the way we do every year, we are trying to tell our government that justice must be delivered and let us know how Zubeen da died and who were responsible for his death," he added. </p> .Zubeen Garg's death: 9 held over violence near Baksa jail in Assam.<p>Like the Durga Puja celebrated a fortnight ago, Diwali is being celebrated in subdued manner as the fans awaits justice in 52-year singer's death in Singapore on September 19.</p><p>Many clubs in Guwahati organising Kali Puja (worshipping Goddess Kali) too have cut their budgets and have put up photographs or cutouts of Zubeen as a mark of their tributes. Some have chosen Zubeen Garg and his musical journey as a theme of their pandal.</p><p>On the one month of Garg's death on Sunday evening, hundreds gathered on Zubeen's cremation ground at Sonapur in the outskirts of Guwahati, sang his popular songs rogether and played music as a tribute. </p> .<p>A fan club of Zubeen Garg issued an appeal urging people to avoid crackers to pay tributee to the iconic singer. This, however, sparked a controversy with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arguing that such "diktat" would cause financial loss to local traders, engaged in manufacturing and trade of crackers. He cited the case of Barpeta, a small town in western Assam, which is often termed Assam's Sivakasi, where local artisans prepare crackers with eco-friendly materials. </p><p>Many, on the other hand, questioned the CM's argument. The influential All Assam Students' Union president Utpal Sarma suggested that the state government could provide one-time financial support to those engaged in crackers business instead of opposing the appeal against use of crackers this Diwali. </p> .<p><strong>SIT team to Singapore: </strong></p><p>Amid the Diwali, a two-member team of the SIT of Assam CID left for Singapore on Monday to meet officials there investigating into Zubeen's death. The team is scheduled to meet them on Tuesday. </p><p>Zubeen died while swimming with his friends and associates in a sea in Singapore on September 19. Garg was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival as a cultural ambassador. Garg's sudden death, however, sparked off outrage and anger in Assam, who demanded action against those responsible for the circumstances leading to the iconic singer's death. Seven persons have been arrested so far.</p><p>Singapore police force on Friday, however, stated that they did not suspect any foul play in Garg's death based on preliminary investigation. </p>