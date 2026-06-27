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Sunil Gavaskar calls on Assam CM Himanta; proposes Tokyo Marathon-like event

The Chief Minister's Office, also in a post on the social media site, added that discussion between the duo also focused on strengthening Assam's cricketing ecosystem.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsTokyoAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaSunil Gavaskar

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