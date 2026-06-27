Sunil Gavaskar calls on Assam CM Himanta; proposes Tokyo Marathon-like event

<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Saturday said that cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has proposed that the northeast state organise an international marathon on the lines of a similar event in Tokyo.</p>.<p>Sarma said the government will examine the proposal.</p>.'Don't look at his age': Sunil Gavaskar calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut.<p>"Shri Sunil Gavaskar ji met me & proposed to organise an International Marathon in Guwahati on lines of the Tokyo Marathon'25," Sarma said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"We will be glad to host it & will definitely examine it," he added.</p>.<p>Sarma also shared his memories of watching the cricketer in action.</p>.'Can't fault David Miller's intent': Sunil Gavaskar defends DC batter after loss against GT.<p>"Like many of my generation, I also shared with him my childhood memories of those SUNNY knocks," the CM added.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister's Office, also in a post on the social media site, added that discussion between the duo also focused on strengthening Assam's cricketing ecosystem. </p>