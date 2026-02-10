Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea of Left leaders against Assam CM over 'shooting' video

The CJI said, 'The problem is, as soon as elections come, part of the election is fought in the Supreme Court.'
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 06:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsAssamCPI(M)Supreme CourtHimanta Biswa SarmaCPI

Follow us on :

Follow Us