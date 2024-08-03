Tata's Assam semicondoctor plant to make 4.83 crore chips per day using indigenous tech: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Tata Group's semiconductor plant in Assam will produce 4.83 crore chips per day using indigenously-developed technologies, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chairman of Tata Sons Limited N Chandrasekaran on Saturday performed the Bhumi pujan of the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

The project was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 29, 2024.