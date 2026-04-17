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Tea bodies in Assam, West Bengal urge PM Modi to withdraw auction sale directives

Assam and Bengal contributes nearly 80 per cent of the country's total tea production.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalAssamTea gardens

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