<p>Guwahati: Four prominent organisations representing the tea planters and producers in Assam and West Bengal has moved Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking withdrawal or modification of the directive to enforce sale of 50 per cent tea through public auctions.</p><p>Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA), North Eastern Tea Association (NETA), Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) and North Bengal Tea Producers Welfare Association (NBTPWA) in a memorandum to PM Modi stated that compulsory sale through public auctions places tea producers at a significant disadvantage. "The auction system involves higher transaction costs and longer selling cycles compared to ex-factory sales. The cost of selling through auctions is approximately Rs 10 per kilogram, amounting to nearly 5 per cent of the average selling price—often exceeding the net profit margins of producers," the bodies said in the joint memorandum, submitted recently. </p>.Supreme Court rejects Congress leader's plea for time to approach Assam court .<p>It said the directive, issued under the Tea (Marketing) Control (Second Amendment) Order, 2015 and Tea (Marketing) Control (Amendment) Order, 2024, remained unimplemented. But a fresh directive was issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in February this year for its enforcement. </p><p>It mentioned that several expert committees constituted by the Tea Board examined the auction system but none advocated mandatory auction sales. "This mandate is inconsistent with the Government of India's policy of promoting Ease of Doing Business. Producers should have the flexibility to choose the most efficient and viable mode of sale. The current requirement imposes undue financial and operational burdens on the industry." </p><p>North India including Assam and West Bengal accounts for approximately 83 per cent of India's total tea production, while South India contributes around 17 per cent. Out of the total annual production of about 1,350 million kilograms, North India produces nearly 1,120 million kilograms. The four associations, based in Assam and West Bengal, collectively represent nearly 60 per cent of North Indias tea production, it said. Assam and Bengal contributes nearly 80 per cent of the country's total tea production. </p>