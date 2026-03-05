Menu
Tea traders in Assam fear export halt due to closure of Strait of Hormuz by Iran

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, said that the immediate price slump is unlikely given the fact that the tea production season is yet to commence.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 17:19 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsAssamteaStrait of Hormuz

