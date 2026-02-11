Menu
'This is only the beginning': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says names of 2.4 lakh doubtful voters deleted

'This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision will be conducted,' Sarma said.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:32 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarmaillegal Bangladeshisspecial intensive revision

