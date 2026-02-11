<p>Assam Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/sit-report-on-gogois-pakistan-links-to-be-sent-to-centre-after-adding-rawalpindi-trip-details-himanta-3894546"> Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Wednesday claimed that lakhs of 'doubtful voters' were deleted during the Special Revision of the electoral roll in the state.</p><p>The deletions were made based on complaints by BJP workers during the SR exercise.</p><p>His comment comes a day after the Election Commission had published the final voters' list for poll-bound Assam with over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft roll.</p><p>"This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision will be conducted," Sarma said at a press conference here.</p>.Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress leaders over 'offensive gestures' towards women.<p>Despite threats and intimidations, BJP activists filed complaints against doubtful voters, he said.</p><p>At the end of claims and objections, the final electoral roll was published in Assam on Tuesday with a total of 2.49 crore voters, a decrease by 0.97 per cent from the draft list.</p><p>Sarma also said, "The war on illegal Bangladeshi Muslim (immigrants) will continue."</p>