TMC leaders join Rahul's Yatra in Assam

Guwahati: The Congress on Tuesday got a shot in the arm after some TMC leaders and workers joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam and condemned the alleged police action against Congress workers.

Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Ripun Bora said a large number of party leaders and workers joined the yatra and extended support to Gandhi.

"Large number of @AITC4Assam leaders & workers welcomed Rahul Gandhi at Guwahati & joined the #BharatJodoNyayYatra," he said in a post on X.

He also shared pictures of TMC workers holding party flags welcoming Gandhi along the yatra route.