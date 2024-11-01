Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Train services remain disrupted between Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura due to derailment

The accident has completely snapped rail connectivity between Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura for over 24 hours now.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 13:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 13:19 IST
India NewsAssamTrain derailment

Follow us on :

Follow Us