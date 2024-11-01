Train services remain disrupted between Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura due to derailment

<p>Guwahati: Movement of trains in Assam's Lumding-Badarpur hill section continued to be affected following the derailment of a loaded wagon of a goods train more than 24 hours ago, an official bulletin said on Friday.</p>.<p>The wagon carrying grains derailed inside tunnel no 2 at KM 52/5 near Mupa around 4 pm on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accident has completely snapped rail connectivity between Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura for over 24 hours now.</p>.<p>"Repair and restoration work is going on. Senior railway officials are at the site. Normal train movement is expected to be restored later today," Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a bulletin.</p>.<p>Altogether 10 trains have been cancelled, while four have been partially cancelled due to the accident, the bulletin said.</p>