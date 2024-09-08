Tributes paid to Bhupen Hazarika on birth anniversary

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in a post on X, said, "Like the ever-flowing waters of the Burhaluit, may the words of love, unity and harmony of Sudhakanth echo in the hearts of every Assamese." The Brahmaputra is also referred to as the Burhaluit, and the suffix 'Sudhakanth' (melodious voice) is used for Hazarika.