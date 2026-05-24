<p>Guwahati: Water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic weed considered harmful to local fish and native plants, have turned into a major source of livelihoods for a group of women living near Laokhowa Burasapori Wildlife Sanctuary, contagious with Kaziranga National Park, the rhino hub in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a>. </p><p>Provided training on production and market linkage support since February 2023, at least 20 women are making various attractive craft items using dry water hyacinth, which are abundant in water bodies in and around the sanctuary. </p><p>The project was undertaken by Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation group in Assam in collaboration with the authority of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kaziranga">Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve</a>, Nagaon Wildlife Division and with support from the International Rhino Foundation (IRF). The project was launched to popularise water-hyacinth craft among women from the area so that they are empowered with an alternative source of livelihood.</p>.Kaziranga releases first captive-bred slender-billed vultures in historic conservation push.<p>"The two groups of women comprising 20 individuals are now engaged full-time in producing water-hyacinth craft items and selling those to customers and business organisations from Nagaon, Kaziranga and nearby areas. These women, most of whom are housewives, have been working in two manufacturing units at Singimari Village (Pragati Self Help Group) and Kaliadinga village (Bonani Self Help Group) in Laokhowa, without having to disrupt their routine household chores," Aaranyak said on Sunday.</p><p>Assam government had carried out an eviction drive in Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary and cleared the forest land to protect the habitats of the one-horned rhinoceros and other wild animals. </p><p>Following the eviction, conservation efforts were undertaken not just to help the wildlife but also to provide people with a living in nearby areas alternative livelihood to prevent them from aiding elements like poachers. The efforts helped stop poaching incidents.</p><p>"After undergoing advanced-level training, the craftswomen are now capable of making many market-friendly items like dining mats, dining table runners, baskets of various sizes, purses, bags of various sizes and utilities, serving bowls, paper tissue boxes, mobile phone holders, hanging flower vases, hats. The women are happy working in these manufacturing units as it has given them a monthly earning while their responsibilities at home too have not been disrupted," said Anjuma Begum, a master trainer and a prime mover behind the women group's entrepreneurship journey.</p><p>Lauding the efforts, Rajib Hazarika, the Divisional Forest Officer, Nagaon Wildlife Division, said, "Such initiatives definitely enhances coordination between the forest department and fringe area people that helps in protecting wildlife habitats."</p>