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Turning weed into wealth: Water hyacinth provides livelihoods to women near Assam's wildlife sanctuary

At least 20 women are making various attractive craft items using dry water hyacinth, which are abundant in water bodies in and around the sanctuary.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsAssamKaziranga National ParkConservation efforts

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