Two Bangladeshis arrested near international border in Assam's Karimganj district, sent back

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 12:30 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 12:30 IST
India NewsAssamBangladesh

