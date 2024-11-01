Two Bangladeshis arrested near international border in Assam's Karimganj district, sent back

<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested near the international border in Karimganj district and sent back to their country.</p>.<p>"In yet another successful operation of nabbing illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, two Bangladeshis were apprehended near the International border at Karimganj and pushed back across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.</p>.Rs 7 crore worth of marijuana seized at Hyderabad airport.<p>There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has a total of three ICPs and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.</p>.<p>Sarma said the foreign nationals have been identified as Kobir Sikhdhar and Md Selim.</p>.<p>Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to illegally enter the country from Bangladesh.</p>.<p>However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he added.</p>