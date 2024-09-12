Two Bengali Muslims killed in police firing during eviction drive near Guwahati

Guwahati: Two people belonging to the Bengali Muslim community died in police firing on Thursday near Assam capital Guwahati after a mob of alleged illegal settlers attacked government officials and police personnel.

The victims have been identified as Jowahid Ali and Haidar Ali, officials said.

The incident took place when a team of officials from Sonapur revenue circle and police personnel went to Kochutoli village and asked the alleged encroachers to vacate the government land. Their houses were razed by the district administration on Monday but many of them had returned and were living in makeshift tents.

"As the officials on Thursday went there and asked them to vacate the land, a large crowd came chasing and attacked the officials with sticks and sharp objects. Police initially fired in the air but as the crowd did not relent and kept attacking the officials and police personnel, police had to open fire. Two of them succumbed to bullet injuries in a hospital at Sonapur," an official of Kamrup Metro district, under which the area comes, said.