Two Bengali Muslims killed in police firing during eviction drive near Guwahati

Guwahati: Two people belonging to the Bengali Muslim community died in police firing on Thursday near Assam capital Guwahati after a mob of alleged illegal settlers attacked government officials and police personnel.
The victims have been identified as Jowahid Ali and Haidar Ali, officials said.
The incident took place when a team of officials from Sonapur revenue circle and police personnel went to Kochutoli village and asked the alleged encroachers to vacate the government land. Their houses were razed by the district administration on Monday but many of them had returned and were living in makeshift tents.
"As the officials on Thursday went there and asked them to vacate the land, a large crowd came chasing and attacked the officials with sticks and sharp objects. Police initially fired in the air but as the crowd did not relent and kept attacking the officials and police personnel, police had to open fire. Two of them succumbed to bullet injuries in a hospital at Sonapur," an official of Kamrup Metro district, under which the area comes, said.
Several others were also injured in the police action, said the official. The Sonapur revenue circle officer, Nitul Khatoniar and a few police personnel were injured in the attack by the mob, he said.
The official said the eviction was carried out as part of Assam government's directive to clear the government and forest land from encroachers.
Those who were evicted, told reporters that it was a drive targeting the Bengali Muslims as the BJP government had similarly evicted many belonging to the minority community, while Assamese people were not evicted from government land.
Reacting to the incident, Maulana Barduddin Ajmal, the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), an Opposition party, said the killing of the two homeless villagers was inhuman. He urged the government to halt eviction drives without arranging for their resettlement in alternative lands.
In September 2021, two persons belonging to Bengali Muslims were similarly killed in police firing during an eviction drive at Gorukhuti in Darrang district in North Assam. Police had said they had to open fire after the alleged encroachers attacked officials and police personnel. The incident triggered a strong reaction among the Opposition parties. The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, however, defended it saying the government would act tough against "illegal migrants" occupying forest and government land and would give land to the landless indigenous people.
Published 12 September 2024, 16:10 IST