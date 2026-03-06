<p>Guwahati: Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) died after a Su-30 fighter aircraft crashed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam's </a>Karbi Anglong district during a night training sortie on Thursday evening. </p><p>The IAF on Friday said Squadron leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Durgakar, lost their lives following the crash. "All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the IAF said in a post on X. </p><p>The Su-30 aircraft lost contact with the radar after take off from Jorhat airbase at around 7.42pm. The aircraft crashed in neighbouring Karbi Anglong, a hilly district. Sources in Karbi Anglong said the fighter aircraft crashed on a hill near Chokihola area under Bokajan sub-division. Local residents observed a massive fire following a huge sound on an interior hill area near Chokihola and a search was immediately launched. The debris of the crashed airport was detected later. </p>.Tea traders in Assam fear export halt due to closure of Strait of Hormuz by Iran. <p>Mourning death of the IAF pilots, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday morning posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar in the tragic Su-30 crash. Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief." </p><p>Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is now built under licence by HAL for the IAF. </p>