Two killed in head-on collision between cars in Assam

<p>Guwahati: Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between two cars in Assam's Guwahati on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>Two persons were also injured in the collision that took place early in the day on GS Road in Khanapara area when one of the two SUVs was making a U-turn and the other was coming from the opposite direction, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>"The accident occurred when an SUV with white colour coming from Choy Mile side was making a U-turn at the Assam Rifle Transit Camp point and a black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was coming from the opposite direction," the police officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The vehicle coming from Khanapara was at a very high speed and the impact of the collision was so huge that the black SUV climbed up to the footover bridge and then fell on the road, he added.</p>.<p>The black SUV broke the iron railing of the structure and damaged the footover bridge, and it got mangled after the accident, the officer said.</p>.<p>The occupants in the black SUV probably came from a nearby bar as entry bands were seen tied on their hands, he said.</p>.<p>Two youths in the black-coloured vehicle were declared brought dead, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.</p>.<p>The deceased persons have been identified as Deepat Dey (22) and Konamika Narjaree (19), Sarma said.</p>.<p>"One injured girl was also brought to the hospital by the police and discharged after treatment. Another person was also injured in the accident," he added.</p>