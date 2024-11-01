Home
Two killed in head-on collision between cars in Assam

Two youths in the black-coloured vehicle were declared brought dead, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 06:38 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 06:38 IST
