Two police officers held, 34 civil service officers detained in 2013 ‘cash-for-jobs-scam’ in Assam

Guwahati: Two Additional Superintendents of Police were arrested and 34 other civil service officers were detained in Assam on Wednesday in connection with the "cash-for-jobs-scam" involving the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).
The action was taken based on recommendations of a judicial inquiry commission constituted to probe the alleged anomalies in the conduct of the state civil service examinations by the APSC in 2013.
Police officials said the two additional superintendents of police, posted in Jorhat and Udalguri districts respectively, were arrested based on evidence that they got their jobs in lieu of money. All of them had appeared for the civil service examinations conducted by the APSC in 2013 and got their appointments in 2015-16.
Those who were detained by Assam CID on Wednesday included the state civil service officers, state police service officers and a few others posted in various government departments.
The judicial inquiry commission had recommended the government to lead a probe into the anomalies in the appointments conducted by the APSC in 2013. Congress was in power in Assam till 2016. The BJP-led government in the state constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the anomalies detected by the commission.
APSC chairman Rakesh Paul and a few other senior officers were arrested in 2016 in connection with the case. Paul, however, was granted bail by a court in March this year after six years behind the bars.
Sources said the officers were being interrogated in connection with the case. Some of them are likely to be arrested.