Two police officers held, 34 civil service officers detained in 2013 ‘cash-for-jobs-scam’ in Assam

Guwahati: Two Additional Superintendents of Police were arrested and 34 other civil service officers were detained in Assam on Wednesday in connection with the "cash-for-jobs-scam" involving the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The action was taken based on recommendations of a judicial inquiry commission constituted to probe the alleged anomalies in the conduct of the state civil service examinations by the APSC in 2013.

Police officials said the two additional superintendents of police, posted in Jorhat and Udalguri districts respectively, were arrested based on evidence that they got their jobs in lieu of money. All of them had appeared for the civil service examinations conducted by the APSC in 2013 and got their appointments in 2015-16.