Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

UCC Bill introduced in Assam Assembly; seeks to ban polygamy, register live-in relationships

"The Bill aims to consolidate and simplify laws governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships," Sarma said in the 'Statement of Object and Reasons' in the Bill.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 05:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 05:34 IST
India NewsAssamuniform civil codeUCC

Follow us on :

Follow Us