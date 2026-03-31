Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

UCC to be implemented within three months of BJP returing to power in Assam: Himanta

Himanta also highlighted the various development and welfare initiatives to be taken up when the party returns to power.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsBJPAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaUCC

Follow us on :

Follow Us