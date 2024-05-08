ULFA (I) wants Assamese movie against drug abuse screened instead of Hindi film

In a statement emailed to media, "Captain" Rumel Asom, a member of the banned outfit's publicity wing also asked the movie owners to take steps for allowing screening of the Assamese movie for at least three to four week from May 24. " Every section of the society and young generation should watch the movie keeping in mind the destructive impact of drugs on our life and society," said the statement.

The ULFA (I) said it had carried out a tough stand against drug abuse and drug smuggling in the 90s.

ULFA was formed in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam." A section of the ULFA led by its founder chairman Arabindo Rajkhwoa signed an agreement with the government recently, following which the outfit was disbanded.

ULFA (I), led by another senior leader Paresh Baruah, however, is still out of the peace process.

Drug abuse has remained a serious issue in Assam despite drive and awareness by the state government as well as other security agencies for long. Many youths have fallen prey to drugs and families have been severely impacted.

Reacting to ULFA-I's directive, Ratul Baruah said, "I welcome any positive step taken by any organisation or individual for promotion of the movie and to spread the message against drug abuse. This movie, apart from portraying the impact of drugs, tries to send a message on how we can prevent our new generation from falling prey to the menace of drugs," Baruah told reporters hours after Ulfa-I issued the statement.

The ULFA had issued diktats in the past to movie hall owners to screen Assamese cinemas.