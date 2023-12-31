ULFA leaders say crackdown in Bangladesh forced them to sign peace pact with government

Guwahati: Leaders of insurgent group ULFA on Sunday said that the crackdown against Indian insurgent groups by the "pro-India" Awami League government in neighbouring Bangladesh pushed them towards no option but to join the peace talks with the government in 2011.

"The situation suddenly changed in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's Awami League won the elections in 2008 and formed the government. The Awami League government decided to help India by removing all camps of Indian rebel groups as India had helped them during their Liberation War in 1971. There was red-corner notices against all of us and life-size photographs were put up in the airports," ULFA's ‘foreign secretary’ Sashadhar Choudhury, told reporters in Guwahati, two days after ULFA signed a pact with the government bringing the curtain down to the 44-year-long "armed movement" and the peace talks that began in 2011.

Choudhury was among a group of senior ULFA leaders, who were arrested in Bangladesh and were handed over to India in 2010. ULFA chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, ’finance secretary’ Chitraban Hazarika and ’deputy military chief’ Raju Baruah were lodged in Guwahati jail along with Choudhury. ULFA vice-chairman Pradip Gogoi, ’publicity secretary’ Mithinga Daimary and ’cultural secretary’ Pranati Deka were already lodged in the jail. ULFA ’general secretary’ Anup Chetia was similarly handed over to India in 2015 and he joined the peace talks with the government, which began in 2011.