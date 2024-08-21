ULFA(I)'s impact very much there in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"We cannot deny its impact when there are still around 400 cadres in the Myanmar camp," Sarma told reporters, adding, "We have never claimed that ULFA (I) is absent, and we continuously urge the outfit's leadership to engage in negotiations."

Sarma clarified that neither the Union Home Minister nor the CM has ever suggested that ULFA (I) has no presence in the state, though its influence has "definitely decreased over time". "We have never officially said the ULFA(I) has no impact or influence," he added.