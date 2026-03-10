Menu
Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Biren Singh Engti dies at 81

A party spokesperson said that Engti was brought to Guwahati for treatment from his Diphu residence and breathed his last this morning.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 09:58 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 09:58 IST
