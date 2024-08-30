VHP welcomes law mandating registration of marriage, divorce of Muslims in Assam

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday hailed the passage of a bill in Assam Assembly, which provides for compulsory government registration of marriage and divorce of Muslims, saying other states should also follow the suit for empowerment of women belonging to the minority community.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the enactment of the law will empower Muslim women and check atrocities against them.

It will also end child marriage, he said.

"Other states should also follow the suit for empowerment of women," he said in a post on X.