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Want to bring all 'good' leaders of Congress in Assam into BJP: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta's remarks came after Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaCongres

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