<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Wednesday took a swipe at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, saying no person with self-respect will stay in the opposition party and he wants to bring all its "good" leaders in Assam into the BJP for a brighter future of the state.</p>.<p>Himanta's remarks came after Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP here.</p>.<p>Asked about the Congress alleging that the BJP is inducting its leader because it doesn’t have good leaders in the party, the Assam chief minister told reporters, "Let the Congress say what it wants. But, it is our goal to bring all good leaders of Congress into the BJP fold." </p><p>"We have to brighten the future of the BJP and Assam both. That's why I want to gradually bring into the BJP fold all those Congress leaders who are assets, not a liability," Sarma said, adding, “We started it (the move) in 2016 and we have achieved 99 per cent success in it."</p>.Doors of BJP open for Bhupen Borah after resignation from Congress: Assam CM Sarma .<p>He claimed that no “self-respecting individual” can remain with the Congress, particularly in Assam, given the condition of the party and the kind of ideology that it has been following today.</p>.<p>“A few days ago, Bhupen Borah (former Assam Congress president) joined the BJP. I think in the coming days, more Congress leaders will join the BJP." Asked why leaders from the opposition camp are joining the BJP in Assam, Sarma said it's happening because the party is doing good work in the state.</p>.<p>"Assam is such a state where we have to take a very big fight for existence. After the Census, our fight to secure Assamese people will intensify," he said.</p>.<p>"So, I don't want any right-thinking Assamese people to be on the other side of the fence. That is why we are deliberately doing this outreach under the guidance of our Home Minister Amit Shah,” the Assam chief minister added.</p>