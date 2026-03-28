Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Why are parties silent over identity narrative in Assam's Barak Valley?

The valley shares a border with Bangladesh, and continues to struggle for its own identity and development.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 21:50 IST
India NewsAssamSilcharAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us