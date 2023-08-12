Will not visit Muslim areas to seek votes: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he does not cater to "vote bank politics unlike the Congress party", and that he will not associate politics with the "issues of the Muslim community". Sarma said this while speaking to NDTV.
"Right now, I don't want Muslim votes. All problems happen because of vote bank politics. I visit a Muslim area once a month, attend their events and meet people, but I don't link politics with development. I want Muslims to realise their relationship with the Congress is all about votes," Sarma said.
He added, "Don't give me votes. Let me develop your areas in the next 10 years. I want to ensure child marriage practice ends. I urge them to stop going to madrasas. Go to colleges instead. I am going to inaugurate seven colleges for Muslim daughters."
Sarma went ahead and stated that it is "important" for Muslims to "realise" that their relationship with the BJP is "beyond votes".
"The Congress did not build infrastructure or schools in Muslim areas. But I want to develop them. I will do this for 10-15 years, then I will ask for votes from Muslims. If I ask for votes from them now, it will become a give-and-take relationship. I don't want it to be a transactional relationship," he said.
Sarma, who became the 15th chief minister of Assam after taking over from Sarbanda Sonowal in 2021, said that he had not campaigned in Muslim localities even in the previous Assembly polls.
"In 2016 and 2020, during campaigning, I did not go to Muslim areas. I had said I would go only after winning the election. Even this time I am telling them, vote for whoever you want. BJP will not campaign in their area," Sarma said.
2021 was the second consecutive win for BJP in the northeastern state. In Assam's 126-member Assembly, the saffron party bagged 60 seats, while its allies AGP and UPPL won nine and six seats, respectively.