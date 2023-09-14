Home
assam

Will retire from public life if proven wife's firm received central subsidy: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier today, the Assam House saw commotion over charges that Himanta's wife's firm received a Rs 10 crore subsidy under a central scehme.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 09:30 IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he would retire from public life if it were proven that his wife's firm got central subsidy.

His comments come amid TMC's Majeed Memon seeking Himanta's ouster. The Rajya Sabha MP had said, "Assam CM must come clean on scam connected with his better half or else quit the Constitutional post of CM forthwith."

Earlier today, the Assam House saw commotion over charges that Himanta's wife's firm received a Rs 10 crore subsidy under a central scheme.

Opposition members protested and the Congress even proposed an adjournment motion to discuss the matter, but the Speaker rejected it.

Following this, Congress and CPI (M) MLAs along with Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi stormed into the Well of the House with placards and raised slogans.

More to follow...

(Published 14 September 2023, 09:30 IST)
