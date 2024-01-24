Wont allow to fence the border with Myanmar, end FMR: Naga rebel group NSCN-IM

Guwahati: Naga insurgent group in ceasefire, NSCN-IM on Wednesday said it would not allow the Centre to fence the border with Myanmar as it would "further divide the Naga family as a nation."

In a statement, the outfit said the move to end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement with Myanmar is also not acceptable. The FMR, which was introduced in the 1970s, allows the ethnic communities living along the border to visit the two countries without visa and passport. Only a travel permit issued by the border guarding agency (Assam Rifles) is required now.

"The recent move of the government of India to abolish the time honored Free Movement Regime (FMR) has come as a rude shock to the NSCN in particular and to the whole Nagas in general...the fact remains that the Nagas have never accepted the arbitrary international boundary demarcation set up by Prime Ministers of the two countries in 1953 and the Nagas living on either side of the so-called international border have remained as one family defying all the odds. As one family, Nagas need free movement from both sides," said the statement.