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Zubeen Garg death case: Court rejects 'principal accused' Shyamkanu Mahanta's bail plea

Mahanta was arrested on October 1 and he's currently in judicial custody along with six other accused.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsIndiaAssamCrimeZubeen Garg

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