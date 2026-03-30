Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg death case: Fast track court begins daily hearing in Assam

Gauhati High Court recently constituted the fast-track court based on a plea by Assam government, which was made based on growing demand for justice into Garg's alleged murder case.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us