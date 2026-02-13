Menu
india assam

Zubeen Garg death case: Hearing held, family demands fast-track court

Garg had gone to attend the North East India Festival at Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

