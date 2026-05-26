Zubeen Garg death: charges framed against accused, four charged with murder

<p>Guwahati: A fast-track court here on Tuesday framed charges against all seven accused in the cultural icon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zubeen-garg">Zubeen Garg</a> death case, with four of them including his manager Siddharth Sharma charged with murder.</p><p>The special public prosecutor, Ziaul Kamar told reporters that murder charges under Sections 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 3 (common intention) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) were framed against Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta. </p><p>The prosecution said additional charges were also invoked against some of the accused. Additional charges were framed against Shyamkanu under Sections 308 (extortion), 318 (cheating) and 238 (destruction of evidence). Siddharth Sharma and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were also charged under Section 316 (criminal breach of trust), while Amritprabha was booked under Section 238 for destruction of evidence, Kamar said.</p>.Zubeen Garg death case: Court rejects 'principal accused' Shyamkanu Mahanta's bail plea.<p>Shyamkanu, an entrepreneur, was the organiser of Northeast India Festival in Singapore, to which Zubeen was invited as a cultural ambassador. Garg, 57, however, died on September 19 during an yacht party in a sea in Singapore with his friends and associates.</p><p>Although, police in Singapore called it an accident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Garg was murdered. An SIT probing into the case earlier filed chargesheets against the seven accused and a fast-track court was subsequently set up for speedy trial. </p><p>The court also framed charges against three other accused. Sandipan Garg was charged under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), while personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were charged under Sections 61 and 316.</p><p>Kamar said the trial in the case would begin from June 8.</p>