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Zubeen Garg death | Court orders for attaching firm owned by manager, 'prime accused' Siddharth Sarma

Police claimed the money invested in the firm were siphoned off from his employer and was the prime motive behind the murder.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsAssamMurder caseZubeen Garg

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