Zubeen Garg's wife & sister cast votes; urge Assam voters to elect ideal government

<p>Guwahati: Musician Zubeen Garg's wife and sister cast their votes in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-elections-2026-polls-underway-amid-tight-security-3961532">Assam Assembly polls </a>on Thursday and urged people to elect a government of their choice while hoping for expeditious delivery of justice in the death of the popular singer.</p><p>Garima Saikia Garg, who was recently hospitalised, was accompanied by her sister-in-law Palme Borthakur as they voted in Dispur constituency in Guwahati.</p>.<p>"It is our duty to vote, and that is why, though I am unwell, I have come to exercise my franchise," Garg said.</p><p>Asked about her husband's death case, she said, "We are fighting for his justice. We are hopeful that justice will be done in an expeditious manner."</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP president Nitin Nabin urges people of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry to vote in large numbers.<p>Garg's sister Borthakur added, "We all have cast our votes. I urge all to cast vote as alert citizens so that we can have a good government of our choice."</p><p>The singer-composer had died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team of Assam Police's CID has probed his death and filed its charge-sheet in December, with a fast-track court now hearing the case.</p><p>Polling for the 126-member assembly began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The votes will be counted on May 4.</p>