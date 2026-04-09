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Zubeen Garg's wife & sister cast votes; urge Assam voters to elect ideal government

Garima Saikia Garg, who was recently hospitalised, was accompanied by her sister-in-law Palme Borthakur as they voted in Dispur constituency in Guwahati.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewspoliticsIndiaAssamZubeen GargAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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