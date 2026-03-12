<p>New Delhi: The assassination bid on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Farroq%20Abdullah">Farooq Abdullah</a> figured in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with opposition parties blaming revocation of statehood for the incident, while the Centre promised a comprehensive investigation.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mallikarjun%20Kharge"> Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, raised the issue when the House met for the day, saying the former chief minister's security was at risk.</p>.<p>"His security is under threat because statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked," he said, adding that when local security and police arrangements were previously with the state government, no such incident could occur.</p>.Watch | 'Was waiting for 20 years': Video shows exact moment of assassination bid on Farooq Abdullah.<p>The situation in Jammu and Kashmir today is because the security is with the Union Home Ministry after the revocation of statehood, he alleged. "Law and order has broken down and conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate important leaders." He said Abdullah was saved by a whisker he was fired at while leading a marriage function at the venue on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>"Is it the intention of the government to kill Farooq Abdullah," the Congress president asked. "If the intention was to safeguard him, he should have had full security cover." People will be safe when the state gets full statehood, he said. "People of Kashmir are not safe in your hands," he told the Centre.</p>.<p>He went on to allege that there was a conspiracy being hatched to eliminate people who stand for secularism, socialism and keeping the country united.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, was quickly overpowered and taken into custody.</p>.<p>Responding to the concerns, Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda said the government will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of Abdullah.</p>.Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | 'Flawed foreign policy has created LPG problem': Rahul says crores of people could suffer.<p>He said that "a murderous attack" on Abdullah "is a matter of great concern and a very serious matter".</p>.<p>"The Government of India is taking the matter very seriously," he said, assuring a thorough investigation will be done.</p>.<p>The motive of the alleged assign, who has been arrested, would also be ascertained, he said, adding that appropriate action will be taken to provide security to Abdullah.</p>.<p>Nadda, however, said it is not correct to politicise the issue. "Reaching a conclusion that this happened because (Jammu and Kashmir) was not given statehood... and making allegations that there is in a way a conspiracy being hatched to kill him... is condemnable." He went on to attack the Congress party for not being able to give satisfactory answers on the mysterious death of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in 1953 in Srinagar.</p>.<p>National Conference MP Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan also alleged that there was no police protection for Abdullah at the time of the attack. He demanded that the security of the former chief minister must be upgraded. </p>