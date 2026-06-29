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'Assault on fragile fabric of federalism': Congress slams govt on VB G RAM G

The new Act will have a fresh framework that promises 125 days of statutory wage employment to rural households.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMGNREGA

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